Arjun Kapoor hasn’t really had a splendid career as such. The actor started off with Ishaqzaade and since then, has starred in a few big banner films.

He has one film in the 100 Crore Club – 2 States and that cannot be counted much as an achievement, considering the fact that his contemporaries such as Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh have gone way past him.

Arjun’s first film Ishaqzaade grossed 25 crores at the box office. He experimented in his second film, Aurangzeb by playing a double role character. Though he gained a good critical acclaim the movie tanked at the box office collecting mere 23 crores.

2014 was Arjun Kapoor’s year as he starred in 3 films – Gunday, 2 States and Finding Fanny. Gunday worked because of the bromance between Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the film collected 76.55 crores at the box office. Gunday set the platform for Arjun Kapoor to connect with masses and he got benefited from this in his next film 2 States. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, 2 States turned out to be a super hit at the box office garnering 104 crores.

Finding Fanny, targeted to a very limited audience did not do well and was able to collect 35.91 crores. His next Tevar was a flop with collections of just 28.20 crores. Ki & Ka did find a connection as it grossed 51.62 crores at the box office. Arjun’s previous release Half Girlfriend was an average fare at the box office collecting around 60.28 crores at the box office.

So where will Mubarakan beat the lifetime collection of his last release Half Girlfriend? Till then check out Arjun Kapoor’s box office performance till date:

Even though Arjun’s movies flag off at a good pace, they can’t really hold up the lifetime. Yes! he has experimented a few times but he has not been able to connect every time.

Now, The actor is gearing up for his next release Mubarakan. Arjun will be playing a double role. The movie is about Identical twin brothers who turn to their eccentric uncle for help to make sure that they each marry the woman they love. The film’s trailer and the songs have created a lot of buzz among the fans. The good part is, it is a multi-starrer coming from the director, Anees Bazmee, who gave us films like No Entry and Welcome.

Mubarakan also stars Anil Kapoor which is a plus sign and could attract more audience. We hope that Mubarakan surpasses all his previous records and rules the box office. The multi-starrer looks promising.

Do you think Mubarakan will cross Half Girlfriend’s lifetime collection at the box office?

Let us know in the comments section below!