Farhan Akhtar has proved his mettle as an actor in various films. His highest grosser Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in ruling the list of his all time highest grossers with the lifetime collections of 103.50 crores. As his next Lucknow Central releases this week, let’s see the other films in the list.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on the life of flying Sikh Milkha Singh, was rode solo by Farhan Akhtar as he was the main hero for the film’s success. Yes, it had everything from good story, to some amazing performances but Farhan infused all of his blood, sweat, and tears for this role. His 2nd highest grossing movie is 2011’s multi-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The success of the film couldn’t be credit alone to Farhan because it was equally divided by everyone. Though Farhan Akhtar gave one of the most memorable performances of his life in this one. The film collected 90 crores way back then.

See the list of Farhan Akhtar’s highest grossers of all time:

2015’s Dil Dhadakne Do is also a multi-starrer of Farhan Akhtar which grossed 76.88 crores at the box office. It goes down after this as Wazir (39.50 crores) and Shaadi Ke Side Effects (37.50 crores) were average ventures for him.

As Lucknow Central releases this week, it is to be seen where will this film land in the list of Farhan Akhtar’s highest grossers of all time. The film is clashing with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal’s Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and Kangana Ranaut’s Simran. Inspired by true events, the story of Lucknow Central talks about a small town boy Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who dreams of becoming a singer, gets convicted and sent to Lucknow Central jail. Kishen witnesses the life in the jail and befriends fellow inmates played. Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam Ul Haq & Rajesh Sharma, as he finds an opportunity to form a band with them. Diana Penty plays a hard-working NGO activist who lends a helping hand to Farhan and the team.