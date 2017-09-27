As Judwaa 2 is all set to release, let’s take a look at the report card of Jacqueline Fernandez at the box office. Also co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan’s 1997’s Judwaa.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grosser is Salman Khan’s Kick which earned 233 crores at the box office. Apart from this one film in the 200-crore club, she has three other films in 100-crore club comprising of Housefull 2 (114 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) and Race 2 (102 crores).

Take a look at the list of her highest grossing movies here:

With a good amount of buzz around Judwaa 2, we can expect one more successful film in Jacqueline’s kitty. She was last seen in A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra which tanked at the box office.

Before Judwaa 2 she has previously starred in sequels like Race 2, Housefull 2 and Murder 2, which has done good business at the box office. In fact, Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Race 2 made it to the 100 crore club thus taking the second, third and fourth positions in her highest grossers.

What do you think where will Judwaa 2 stand in the list of Jacqueline Fernandez's highest grossing movies?