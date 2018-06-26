Will Hollywood Films Dominate At The Indian Box-Office In July With Ant-Man, Mission Impossible, And Sky Scrapper?

The year 2018 is proving to be a dream year for Hollywood films in India. The English films have managed to build a loyal audience base for themselves over the years, and the same is just expanding with every passing day. This year saw the release of successful films like Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Jurassic World. The recently released animated film, The Incredibles 2 is also doing well in India, as it recorded the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in our country. The film raked in approximately Rs 18 crore in its three days run at the Box-Office, wherein the biz escalated with every passing day. The word of mouth is positive and it is expected to be yet another successful Hollywood film in India.

July looks even better for Hollywood as three event films namely Ant-Man and Wasp, Mission Impossible: Fall Out and Sky Scrapper are set to hit the big screen. Ant-Man and Wasp (13th July) is expected to do well majorly because it is a follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, and the content of the film will have a lot of relevance in the next installment of Avengers. On the other hand, Mission Impossible is an established franchise in India, and is expected to take a promising start on 27th July 2018. Being an action film with Tom Cruise in lead, the multiplexes are expected to record high occupancy over the weekend.

Going by the trailer, the third film i.e. Sky Scrapper (13th July) seems to be the most exciting film of the lot in terms of the content. Although the biz of the film would fall short of Ant-Man and Wasp and Mission Impossible, it is expected to have a decent trend in India so as to reach a respectable total. Dwayne Johnson is a huge name in India, and his presence should ensure the cash registers ringing in the cities. The film should open better than Johnson’s last film, Rampage which collected Rs 2.65 crore on its opening day. The three films in aggregate are expected to collect Rs 140 to 150 crore in India, however the biz can be higher if all of them command a positive word of mouth.

Which of the three Hollywood films are you most excited about?