Will the history be recreated? This year there was only Baahubali which managed to cross 100 crore mark in 3 days at the box office. But with Golmaal Again‘s earth-shattering opening, it seems another record is on the cards.

It all started 11 years ago when Rohit Shetty came with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. No one, back then, knew one day this movie will turn into a franchise shattering records at the box office. The movie has opened to a massive 30 crore* opening.

Boosted by Diwali, the movie has two more holidays left in its kitty to score a historic weekend. The big question here is, will Golmaal Again be able to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office in 3 days? Baahubali 2, earlier this year, collected 128 crores in 3 days.

Arshad, who has been a part of the famous Munna Bhai franchise, recently shared his opinion of sequels.

“If characters are liked, you can make a sequel out of it. You can’t make a sequel out of a good film… You cannot make a sequel out of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which is a very good film, but you can make a sequel out of Golmaal because everyone knows the characters.”

“Even for that matter, Munna Bhai was made into the sequel because of characters,” added Arshad, who played Circuit in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer series.

Trending :

Ajay said: “When we started Golmaal, we didn’t think of making a sequel, but once the movie started showing satellite value and we were sure that people wanted to see a sequel, that is when the second was made. It worked and then the third and fourth were made.”

Shetty also hinted at a possibility of a fifth Golmaal instalment.

Golmaal Again in every possible way can cross this magical figure but as it’s said, box office is very unpredictable. What do you guys think about the same, do let us know in the comments section below.