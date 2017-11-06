Golmaal Again is on its magical run at the box office, with closing towards 200 crore – the next target for the film is to surpass Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express which stands with the mighty total of 226.70 crores.

Golmaal Again will prove to be Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser if it crosses Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express. Released back in 2013, Chennai Express opened on an earth-shattering note crossing 100 crore mark in just 3 days. Golmaal Again entered in the 100 crore club in 4 days but it has shown a better trending at the box office.

Golmaal Again is facing competition from Ittefaq & Thor: Ragnarok this week and even next week few screens will be allocated to Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Qarib Qarib Singlle. It would be very interesting to see how this movie will hold up.

Golmaal Again being a family entertainer plus have a back up of Diwali had two major plus points in its favour. Another major reason for its success is its franchise, Golmaal series have gathered a huge number of fan following since years now.

Chennai Express also had similarities in terms of genre and festive release but its major plus point was Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone leading the train (Not literally!). If Golmaal Again is able to achieve this feat, this undoubtedly would be the biggest one.

What do you guys think? Will Golmaal Again be able to beat Chennai Express emerging as Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser or it will wrap up under 226 crores? Vote your opinion and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.