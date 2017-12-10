Will Fukrey Returns do the impossible, rush its way towards the 100 crore mark?

The last time a comedy started with an opening day of less than 10 crores and still entered the 100 Crore Club, it was Golmaal 3 [2010]. The film had earned 8.50 crore on its first Friday and still stretched well enough to gain good momentum over a period of time, hence surpassing the 100 crore mark.

Now that seven years down the line Fukrey Returns had started with an opening day of 8.10 crore, one wonders whether the entertainer would be able to replicate this feat.

Sounds near to impossible? Of course, yes. However Bollywood has seen a few surprises like these in the past as well, and one just hopes that the antics of Team Fukrey makes that possible.

Let’s take a look at films that entered 100 Crore Club despite bringing in less than 10 crores on their opening Friday:

Singham – 8.94 cr

Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 8.75 cr

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – 8.65 cr

Golmaal 3 – 8.50 cr

Barfi – 8.50 cr

Baahubali – 5.15 cr

Each of the films in the Top-5 has an opening day between 8.50-9 crore. Moreover, these films boasted of a star in there, be it Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut-Madhavan, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif. However, Fukrey Returns has just about crossed 8 crores on its first day and there is no star power per se to guarantee continued pull.

Yes, the one that sits at the bottom of the list is Baahubali which entered 100 Crore Club despite a meagre opening day of 5.15 crore. However, that film has always been an exception, as later seen in the sequel as well which went on to rewrite all-time records by inaugurating the 500 Crore Club.

Coming back to Fukrey Returns though, the film would have to do tremendously well to come anywhere close to the 100 Crore Club. The film has good word of mouth though as of now it is difficult to say if it on the same levels as the aforementioned films. Also, what also needs to be considered is the fact that the film has practically two weeks to earn maximum moolah. It is benefitting from the fact that there is zero competition from anything past, present or the week ahead, which means it has a stage all set for it to perform. However, on 22nd December arrives Tiger Zinda Hai which would take over the majority of screens.

Nonetheless, while 50 crore is a minimum total in the making for the film and 75 crore is a possibility too, it would indeed be a miracle if the 100 crore total comes calling as well for Fukrey Returns.

Fingers crossed!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder