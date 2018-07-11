It would read a bit strange, but Dhadak is indeed the biggest Bollywood release in the month of July. The film that marks the Hindi film debut of Ishan and Jahnvi is the official remake of Sairat, which is one of the most successful Marathi film of all time. The theatrical trailer of Dhadak has met with a positive response from the movie watching audience and trade alike, and two songs from the film i.e. Dhadak Title Song and Zingaat have already started getting listed on all music charts.

Although a few people on social media are trolling the film to suit their agenda i.e. nepotism, the film is set to be another example of how futile social media opinions are. A few weeks back, a lot of people on social media, twitter in particular, decided to slam Sanju for distorting the facts however the on ground response was totally different and the movie is on its course to emerge one of the biggest hits of all time. While we don’t expect Dhadak to set new records at Box-Office, the film is definitely carrying a certain amount of buzz and is set to take a promising start at the Box-Office. The opening day collections of Dhadak are expected to be in the range of Rs 6.5 to 7 crore, however, a higher number cannot be ruled out. The opening, as well as lifetime numbers of Dhadak, will depend on how the Maharashtra Belt performs because a major chunk of the audience have already watched the original film, that raked in approximately Rs 90 crore in Maharashtra alone. If Maharashtra fares as well as other Hindi films, the opening should be higher than the number predicted above and if it doesn’t perform at all, the opening is bound to be lower. However, taking into consideration all factors, the film is expected to open around Rs 6.50 crore mark.

Unlike most of the Hindi films that get the majority of collections from Mumbai, in case of Dhadak it would be Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat that would majorly be in charge of the collections. Karan Johar as a producer is a huge brand for the audience, and the film will also benefit because of his association. The highest grossing Hindi film starring debutants is Student of The Year, and coincidentally even that was produced by Dharma. The film that released in 2012 raked in approximately Rs. 68 crore, and this is the number that Dhadak should be looking to defeat if it gets accepted by the Pan-India audience.

If the content of Dhadak is good, even Mumbai would come into the picture over the weekend and help it record a steady trend. But well the final outcome depends on how well has director Shashank Khaitan infused innocense and emotions in the film. Given the trailer as well as the music, we wouldn’t rule out the lifetime collections of Student of The Year as a target for Dhadak.

