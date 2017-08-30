Where Will Baadshaho Stand In Ajay Devgn’s Highest Grossing List?

With 6 films in 100 crore club, Ajay Devgn is one star who has proved his consistency in this long run race of Bollywood. Singham Returns, being his highest grosser, was released 3 years back. He will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s action drama Baadshaho.

His highest grosser Singham Returns clocked 141 crores at the box office. Since then none of his film has been able to topple the collections of Singham Returns. Everyone had high hopes with Shivaay as it looked grand. The film performed below average at the box office grossing just over 100 crores at the box office.

Here’s the top 10 highest grossing films of Ajay Devgn:

Coincidentally Ajay’s second highest film is also directed by Rohit Shetty. 3rd part of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal 3 collected 107 crores when it released in 2010.

“Drama has reduced (from Bollywood films). Heroes’ machoism, heroines’ elegance (nazakat) and the fear of villains have been diluted…International cinema is also going towards period drama…It is larger than life. It appeals to me personally,” Luthria added on being asked about drama in Baadshaho.

Apart from Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn is also doing Golmaal Again. It also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali. Recently, the star was asked his love for his fans, he said “I think they(fans) are the one who makes you a star so their opinion should be considered. They really love you and they know what they want from you, so I think their opinion should matter.”

It is to be seen where will Baadshaho lands in the top highest grossing movies list of Ajay Devgn. What do you guys think about the same, do let us know in the comments section below.