How Will Baadshaho Open Compared To Emraan Hashmi’s Last 5 Films

Emraan Hashmi has never seen an extraordinary opening with any of his films. His highest opening film till date has been Raaz 3 (10.5 crores) back in 2012. Though he is extremely talented, somehow his script selection is acting as a roadblock in his success.

His next, Baadshaho is all set to release this week. Let’s compare his last 5 films and analyze Emraan Hashmi’s opening day history at the box office. Ranging from 3 to 6 crores Emraan has been tumbling down with his recent films. He has had few good openings with Raaz 3, Jannat 2 (8.05 crores) and The Dirty Picture (9.35 crores) but that’s it. His last film Raaz: Reboot opened and trended averagely. It collected 6.30 crores and ended up on a losing side. Even Azhar opened with the same figure and was declared as an average fair.

Hamari Adhuri Kahani, too, started on a low note (5.04 crores) but was, fortunately, was a plus affair for the makers. Touted as 21st century’s Mr. India, Hashmi’s Mr. X bombed at the box office. It collected 4.5 crores on its day one making Emraan’s situation worse. Take a look at the opening day collections of Emraan Hashmi’s last 5 films.

His next, Baadshaho, is all set to release this Friday. The film will clash with Ayushmann Khurana-Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The buzz for the film dipped down after its amazing teaser. It is to be seen how Baadshaho will open compared to Emraan’s last 5 films.

What do you think will be the opening day figure of Baadshaho, do let us know in the comments section below.