When someone will list down the most underrated actors of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi will surely be on the list. He has some really memorable roles to his credit but not his single movie has even entered the 100 crore club.

Emraan Hashmi’s next film Baadshaho is on the verge of the release. Directed by Milan Luthria, this film has all the masala to be an entertaining popcorn flick. It is to be seen whether Baadshaho will be able to break The Dirty Picture jinx of Emraan Hashmi’s highest grossing movies.

Here’s the top 10 highest grossing films of Emraan Hashmi:

Hard to believe, but his highest grossing film is 2011’s The Dirty Picture, which made a collection of 85 crores at the box office. His second highest grosser at the box office, so far, is Raaz 3 (70 crores).

The Dirty Picture and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai were set in the 1970-1980s. Luthria’s forthcoming directorial venture Baadshaho is also set 1970, against the backdrop of the Emergency. “I don’t have a fixation with the period. It (Baadshaho also set in the 1970 era) is a coincidence,” Milan said.

Baadshaho narrates a fictional story of six people who try to bring a change in their destiny by pulling off a heist. Luthria was in Delhi for the promotion of the film with the star cast Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz.

Baadshaho marks the fourth collaboration of Luthria with Ajay. They had earlier worked for Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The film is set to release on September 1.

Will Baadshaho turn out to be to Emraan Hashmi’s highest grossing movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.