Eid 2017, Salman Khan met Kabir Khan to create a film having Indo-Sino war as a backdrop – Tubelight. Salman & Kabir crushed the dreams of many. This year has taught a lesson to many, nothing is predictable in Bollywood. When everybody predicted Tubelight will be a Blockbuster, it’s Akshay Kumar who’s all set to give one.

This week’s release Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has opened many possibilities for makers. Adapting the same formula of giving hits, Akshay Kumar retains his position to be the darling of the audience. The film collected 51.45 crores in its first 3 days as it crossed weekend collections of biggies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jab Harry Met Sejal & Jolly LLB 2.

After a very good first weekend, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has one super advantage of public holiday in Independence Day. If it can repeat the Sunday magic (21.25 crores) then nothing can roadblock this movie from becoming a blockbuster. Akshay Kumar’s next is a multi-starrer grandeur Robot 2.0 with Rajinikanth. Khiladi Kumar is on a roll and he’s cementing his position in top 3 as Shah Rukh Khan looks tumbling out of it.

Akshay Kumar’s last film Jolly LLB 2 was a super hit at the box office amassing 117 crores in its lifetime. With the start Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has got expectations & predictions are sky high from this one. Salman Khan’s Tubelight ended up at 121.45 crores at the box office. Now it’ll be interesting to see if Toilet: Ek Prem Katha can surpass the lifetime collections of Tubelight. What do you guys think of it? Do let us know in the comment section below.