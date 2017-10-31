If there is a film we know right now which can climb up the mammoth hill of records set by the historical Baahubali 2, it undoubtedly is Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. The makers have created enough buzz even without launching a trailer.

Recently the team — including Shankar, megastar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, actress Amy Jackson and producer Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions — came in helicopters for a press meet at the Burj Al Arab.

A sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Robot, the film 2.0 has been made on a lavish budget. Akshay will be essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist called Richard, while Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran.

2.0 has been completely shot in 3D. Talking about the need to have more 3D screens, Mahalingam (Creative Head of Lyca productions) said: “The film has been shot in 3D, and on a budget of Rs 400 crore. As of now, we have only 1500 3D screens in India as opposed to over 10,000 in China. We hope to have more screens converted into 3D and ready for the release of 2.0.”

“We have already initiated talks with Chinese distributors. We are planning big release in China as well,” he said.

Trending :

Well-known distributor Tirupur Subramaniam said Tamil Nadu will have more 3D screens ready for the release of 2.0.

“Theatre owners are kicked about 2.0. We hope to have over 300 screens converted into 3D for the release of the film. As a Tamilian, I really wish the film does more business than Baahubali 2,” Subramaniam said.

Baahubali 2 which was released earlier this year thrashed all the Bollywood records as it earned 511.30 crores nett at the Indian box office. What do you guys think about 2.0, will it be able to repeat the Baahubali 2 magic at the box office? Considering the movie has Rajinikanth plus it is also a sequel to a very successful film, chances are high to witness another storm at the box office.