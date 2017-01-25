And the day has finally arrived! Two Big Bollywood movies of 2017 – Kaabil and Raees have clashed today at the domestic box office.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has taken an excellent start and has notched good amount of pre-sales in his advance booking phase. The film has opened well in both multiplexes and single screens. The movie has got a wider theatrical release compared to Kaabil. And considering the occupancy, we predict that the film’s opening day collection will stand around/over 20 crores at the box office.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has received decent response in its advance booking. The film’s occupancy is fine in multiplexes but below the mark in single screens so far. Kaabil is released in limited screens and that’s the reason the film needs higher occupancy to stand at a respectable Day 1 business.

Though positive reviews will definitely help the film to show good growth in the extended weekend, this revenge drama is expected to collect around 11 to 12 crores on its opening day.