What Will Be The Lifetime Collections Of Ranbir Kapoor – Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju? VOTE NOW!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead has set the Box-Office on fire as the five day total of the film stands at a humongous total of Rs 167.51 crores and is looking to end the first week at collections in excess of Rs 200 crore. The film, which is a biopic of Sanjay Dutt is doing well across the country and the has got positive feedback from the masses as well as classes.

Rajkumar Hirani’s direction has made the people laugh, cry and even think, and this is one of the major reasons for the film to do well. Given the trend that the film has recorded so far, the trade is not ruling out the possibility of Sanju emerging the highest grossing Hindi film of all time by surpassing the lifetime collections of Dangal, which raked in approximately Rs 387 crores. While the film as of now is on track to find a place in the coveted Rs 300 crore club, the performance in second week will tell us if it edges past Dangal or no.

The film has also acted as a major booster for Ranbir Kapoor by establishing his acting talent among a wide set of audience, and this would easily end up being the most watched Ranbir Kapoor film till date. The reach and goodwill that Sanju has given Ranbir Kapoor will be visible in the opening of his next film, which is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The word of mouth is positive, and the film has absolutely no competition till the release of Dhadak on 20th July, which means that it will enjoy a 3-week clear window at the Box-Office. Taking into account all the factors, I expect Sanju to collect approximately Rs 350 – 360 crores at the Box-Office, and this would indeed be a phenomenal result for the film, more so because the collections came on a non-holiday release.