Jolly LLB 2 has turned out to be a neat Hit, and that too in 12 days flat. With 100.37 crore coming in 12 days flat (as 2.45 crore more came in on Tuesday), the Akshay Kumar starrer has turned out to be profitable for all involved.

What makes it special is the fact that it has been made at a cost of just around 25 crore (barring Akshay Kumar’s fee and print & marketing cost). This has largely been made possible due to the speed at which Akshay Kumar shoots his films (he wrapped it all up under 40 days of shoot) and also leaving the frills and fancy elements out from the sets and the locations. Moreover, since the films start and get completed on time, there is practically no rate of interest that builds up as a result of which no overhead costs are added either.

So far, the bigger grosser of the year is Raees. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer came with a lot of expectations and it took an opening too which was as per the stature of the superstar. Moreover, the holiday (Republic Day) further propelled its fortunes which helped it hit the roof despite the clash with Kaabil. That said, since the film was two years in the making with a lavishly spread out shooting schedules, elaborate sets, multiple locations as well as other cost inducing factors, the overall moolah spent in production went up to 70 crore.

Both films have made money for their producers as well as the leading actors, considering the fact that Akshay Kumar as well as Shah Rukh Khan are their partners in profits. Still, when it comes to everyone in the supply chain earning profits, as well as the quantum of profits being made, Jolly LLB 2 has managed that in quicker time with a better ratio in play as well.

Akshay Kumar as well as Shah Rukh Khan have their game set in their own way. Akshay makes three to four films a year, ensures return of investment for all involved, and keeps the ball moving for all in the industry on a constant note right through 12 months. On the other hand Shah Rukh Khan has so far been selective around his films and while he mainly makes biggies, the return is expected to be in the same line as well if bigger profits have to be recorded. This may not have happened with Dilwale or Raees but is expected with Rahnuma followed by Aanand L. Rai’s film.

Meanwhile, Akshay won’t have to deal with such kind of suspense for films to come. He already has two mid-budget releases [Toilet -Ek Prem Katha, PadMan] as well as Diwali biggie 2.0 lined up before close of 2017!