What Box Office Collections On Thursday Would Ensure A Good Trend For Gold & Satyameva Jayate?

Gold and Satyameva Jayate released on Wednesday to reap benefit of the Independence Day Holiday as compared to a conventional Friday release. While the box office biz on day one got the additional 30 to 35% boost because of National Holiday, the Thursday collections will see a considerable dip and settle to normal level. While Gold raked in Rs 25.25 crore on its opening day, the collections of Satyameva Jayate were close to Rs 20 crore and the same has resulted in both the films being record openers for the respective lead actors i.e. Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

The collections of both the films will drop by approximately 55% on the second day, which means that the expected range of collection for Gold would be Rs 11.50 to 12.50 crore, whereas the expected range of collections for Satyameva Jayate will be Rs 8.50 to 9.50 crore. A routine drop of 55% from the opening day for both the films would ensure a healthy trend over the weekend and help the film pose a respectable lifetime total that would ensure a HIT verdict. The biz would drop further on Friday by approximately 5 to 7% for both the films, which means the collections would be around Rs 11 crore for Gold and Rs 8 crore for Satyameva Jayate.

Any film that drops less than 55% would have a better trend in the long run, and a drop of more than 55% would make the first Monday collections crucial. The drop on Thursday and Friday shouldn’t be a reason to worry for the producers as it is a normal trend for a film to drop after coming off a front-loaded opening. The business of both the films will jump on Saturday – Sunday, and the same should ensure a solid extended opening weekend for the two films. Given the initial response that the two films have received from the target audience, the extended weekend collections of Gold would be in the range of Rs 82 to 85 crore, whereas the extended weekend collection of Satyameva Jayate will be in the range of Rs 58 to 60 crore.

The extended weekend collections of both films would ensure success, however the hold in collections on Monday will tell us if they prove to be hit or super-hit or blockbuster. While Gold has released on approximately 3300 screens, Satyameva Jayate has released on 2500 screens in India. The single day business potential of Gold is around Rs 42 crore, whereas Satyameva Jayate has the business potential of Rs 30 crore. While the initial audience response is positive, it will be the trend in upcoming days that would tell us how positive it is. An article explaining the economics of two films will be up in a couple of days. Stay tuned.