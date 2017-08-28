Box Office - A Gentleman and Qaidi Band - Weekend updates

For A Gentleman to have any remarkable turnaround in fortunes, it needed to jump manifold on Saturday and Sunday after a low start of 4.04 crore. However, none of that happened as the film did see a rise but just about, as the weekend numbers stood at 13.25 crore*. This is a low total for the film considering the credentials involved, what with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez coming together for a big budget film by director duo Raj-DK.

The film is actually much better than what the collections may suggest since it does justify the tag of being ‘a cool entertainer’. However, surprisingly the buzz was limited before the release and neither the promo nor the songs could entice audience much. With this, A Gentleman has turned out to be one of those films which is not even getting much of a chance due to reasons unknown. While one has been hunting for different stories to be told in Bollywood, a film like A Gentleman is actually a good offering but for that audience need to start coming on the weekdays now.

Qaidi Band has turned out to be one of the biggest losing propositions for Yash Raj Film. It has collected just around 50 lakhs* when even Titli, which was a non-star cast film from YRF and Dibakar Banerjee, had collected 1 crore over the weekend. Now that pretty much tells the tale! The film stars debutant Aadar Jain and Anya Singh in lead roles.

Apart from these two films Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz had also hit the theaters with these two films on Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder