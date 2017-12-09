Week 7th: Golmaal Again Worldwide Box Office Update!

Rohit Shetty’s comic caper has gone on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017. The fourth film in the Golmaal franchise may have received mixed reviews from critics but looks like the audience gave it much more love and utilized it to get their funny bone tickled with this horror come.

Golmaal Again is proving no less than a wonder at the Indian box office, post crossing the 200 crore mark the movie still has retained some shows in its 7th week. This Rohit Shetty film opened in 4232 screens worldwide (India 3500 and overseas 732 screens).

Golmaal Again has collected 205.52 nett (263.06 gross) at the Indian box office. In the overseas market, the movie has clocked 47.35 crores taking the grand worldwide total to 310.41 crores.

Golmaal Again week-wise data of the Indian box office:

Week 1: 136.09 crore

Week 2: 46.85 crore

Week 3: 15.02 crore

Week 4: 5.17 crore

Week 5: 1.23 crore

Week 6: 70 lakhs

Week 7: 46 lakhs

Total: 205.52 crore

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner. The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali. Even amidst the many new releases, Golmaal Again is managing to stand out.

Trending

The film’s story revolves around the gang of five — Gopal (Ajay), Madhav (Arshad), Lucky (Tusshar), Laxman (Shreyas) and Laxman, again! (Kunal), orphans who have been raised in Seth Jamnadas’ orphanage in Ooty. When they return to their orphanage to mourn the death of their mentor, they hear that an avaricious builder, Vasu Reddy (Prakash Raj) and his associate, Nikhil (Neil) have designs on the ashram and the adjoining plot owned by Colonel Chouhan (Sachin Khedekar).

The jugadu (wheeler-dealer) gang decides to stall the builders. However, they realize that in their absence, some friendly ghosts too have started to reside in the area. Anna Mathew (Tabu), who can talk to spirits, acts as the guide to the gang.