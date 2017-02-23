Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati were last seen together in Baby. Now both are finding a film of theirs running next to each other, what with Jolly LLB 2 continuing to bring in family audiences in the second week whereas The Ghazi Attack is finding youth patronizing it in the multiplexes.

While Jolly LLB 2 collected 2.07 crores more on Wednesday, Hindi version of The Ghazi Attack stood at 1.10 crore. Though former is continuing to lead despite being in the second week, latter is not bowing down and finding an audience of its own.

Currently, Jolly LLB 2 stands at 102.44 crore whereas The Ghazi Attack has managed 10.85 crore coming its way.

Overall though, collections from the Hindi films has stayed under the 4 crore mark on Wednesday, since Irada as well as Running Shaadi are hardly collecting. From the overall theater capacity standpoint, the percentage occupancy is very low and one waits to see for the scenario to change once the new release Rangoon hits the screens.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder