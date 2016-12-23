Box Office – Wajah Tum Ho struggles in Week One

Wajah Tum Ho hasn’t been able to replicate the success of some of the more popular erotic thrillers like Hate Story 2 and Hate Story 3. After its first week, the collections stand at 13 crore* which is actually the bare minimum number that was expected to come for it after its first weekend itself. Since the subject was novel (hacking), the commercial ingredients were there (erotic thriller), the songs were more than just decent and the cast was glamorous too (with Sanaa Khan as the central protagonist), the film gave signals of finding popularity at least in single screens and multiplexes at smaller towns and cities.

This didn’t quite happen though as the film didn’t even take an opening and once collections dipped on Saturday, the verdict was clear that it would be playing on a tough pitch for the rest of the week too. This is what happened as the Vishal Pandya directed film just couldn’t find good hold in theaters.

Released on a good screen count, the film struggled to put any sort of numbers which is further visible when one compares it with the Week One collections of other releases in 2016:

Freaky Ali – 13.5 crore

Great Grand Masti – 13 crore

Wajah Tum Ho – 13 crore*

1920 London – 12.2 crore

Teraa Surroor – 11.38 crore

Rock On 2 – 10.5 crore

With Dangal releasing this week, one waits to see if Wajah Tum Ho manages to hit a lifetime total of 15 crore.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder