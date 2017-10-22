Golmaal Again with its colossal first two days at the box office has hinted only at unstoppability at the box office. Shattering records, there’s one huge record which it can achieve.

Ajay Devgn’s track record with Rohit Shetty has been excellent at par. His highest grossing movie is Shetty’s Singham Returns [141 crores]. Apart from Singham Returns he has 5 movies in 100 crore club.

Golmaal 2 [103 crores], Son Of Sardaar [105.03 crores], Bol Bachchan [102 crores], Shivaay [100.35 crores] and Singham [100 crores] are his contenders of 100 crore club. Golmaal Again without a doubt is entering the 100 crore club clan but question under the limelight is different.

With inching close towards 60 crore mark in just 2 days, the big question for Golmaal Again is – will it be able to become first 200 crore grosser for Ajay Devgn?

Bollywood has just 9 films in 200 crore club (Nett) in which Aamir Khan has 4 films, Salman Khan has 3, Shah Rukh Khan has 1 and the remaining one is Baahubali 2. Will Ajay Devgn score his first film in this unexplored prestigious 200 crore club? What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Ajay Devgn and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni have joined hands for a campaign titled ‘Burn your Fears with which they are urging people to overcome their fears and take the first step towards making their dreams come true.

They were also joined by Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Golmaal Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, released this Diwali, also features Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari and Vrajesh Hirjee.