Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. With the advance bookings of the film on an all time high, trade pundits are expecting huge numbers for the film’s opening day. The sequel has been provided more than 22 shows in a day at major multiplexes which is massive. Also, with no other release lined up for next week, cine goers will have a Baahubali treat for two weeks.

If trade pundits and films experts are to be believed, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Thus, fans across the world keenly await “Baahubali 2“, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India.

The film features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead.

“I have sky high expectations from ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘ and I believe it’s going to make records. Expectations from first film were not that big. Despite that ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘ worked so well. The way it performed is the reason why expectations are so huge from the second part,” Mumbai-based distributor Rajesh Thadani told IANS.

“This film has the potential to create new benchmarks in cinema. There have been films in the past which have had big hype, but ‘Baahubali‘ is an exception. It will definitely open doors for the southern industry in other regions,” Thadani added.

In north India, Delhi-based distributor Joginder Mahajan is expecting a “miracle” with the film. “Advance booking for the film is doing great. There are discussions going on between exhibitors and distributors regarding the profits in north India. The hype of the film is really huge amongst the masses. It might break all the records at the box office,” Mahajan told IANS.

In South, “Baahubali 2” will release in around 650 screens in Tamil Nadu. According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, it’s the biggest release for a film in the state. “Even Rajinikanth’s ‘Enthiran‘ and ‘Kabali‘ released in just over 500 screens. The craze for ‘Baahubali’ is phenomenal and unprecedented. The buzz is bigger than it has ever been for a big Tamil film. Tickets are sold out everywhere,” Pillai told IANS.

Unlike other states, where the ticket prices have been hiked in huge numbers, in Tamil Nadu, the film’s ticket is being sold at the nominal price of Rs 120 due to the price cap by the government.

Pillai added that the film’s release timing is perfect. “It’s the summer vacation for kids. The film is going to have a dream run for first four days as May 1 (Labour Day) happens to be holiday. It’s a very well planned release and I have been told the team locked the release date nearly eight months ago,” he said.

In Kerala, meanwhile, Global United Media is releasing the film in over 300 screens. “This is the biggest release ever for a non-Malayalam film. This is the kind of film which doesn’t get made every day. Since the release of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘, the total number of theatres in Kerala has increased which has automatically paved the way for a wider release for the second part. The film is going to set new benchmarks for Indian cinema,” Prem Menon, Managing Director, Global United Media, told IANS.

After what we have heard from the trade pundits, it is certain that the film’s Hindi version is expected to make a collection in the range of 25 crores plus.

Tell us how much you think Baahubali will make on its first day!