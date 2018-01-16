The horror genre has always got an edge over other genres at the box office. Not talking about the major league, but in smaller one’s horror has a widespread of the audience. Karan Kundrra & Zareen Khan’s 1921 has been doing well for itself at the box office.

Amongst all the three new Bollywood releases, 1921 has emerged as the hot favourite. While Mukkabaaz has been fighting its way out, Kaalakaandi is struggling to be a good trip. Vikram Bhatt’s directorial 1921 is 4th part in this horror franchise. After 1920, 1920: Evil Returns & 1920 London, the makers are continuing it with 1921.

After a weekend of 6.45 crores, highest of all three releases, 1921 has shown a stable trend on its 1st Monday too. It has collected 1.62 crores on Monday. These collections are better than the first day, which was 1.56 crores. This shows the movie has the ability to survive until the frontrunners in Padmaavat & Padman arrive on 25th January.

1921 till now has collected 8.07 crores in 4 days. It needs the same trend on weekdays and a jump on the weekend to retain some screens. Tiger Zinda Hai still remains the most favourable option for the public even in its 4th week. So if 1921 has to retain a decent number of screens, it has to show the growth else it’s all in for Tiger Zinda Hai even in next week.

Trending

1921, shot in London, revolves around the lead characters, played by Zareen and actor Karan Kundra. They deal with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death.

The movie was released on January 12 — which was a decade after the release of its predecessor 1920.