Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu Inches Closer To 20 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

In its first week, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan had collected 17.83 crores. Now her Tumhari Sulu has collected 18.23 crore in just six days, what with 1.67 crores more coming on Wednesday. In fact, the lifetime total of Begum Jaan was 20.75 crore and that number is expected to be surpassed by Tumhari Sulu in eight days flat.

What needs to be seen is that how much further does Tumhari Sulu go from here. Kahaani 2 had brought in 32.5 crores and that would be one milestone that Vidya Balan would be aiming to surpass. It could well turn out to be touch and go through. However, Hamari Adhuri Kahani lifetime of 39 crores would definitely stay intact.

Vidya Balan has now done three female-centric films in a row [Tumhari Sulu, Begum Jaan, Kahaani 2] and one waits to see what does she pick up next.

With no opposition in the coming weeks and strong mouth publicity, the Vidya Balan-starrer, costing a modest 17 cr (including P&A), is poised to enjoy a sustained run at the box office, with the likelihood of increased shows. Revenues from overseas markets, brand associations and non-theatrical rights are additional.

Said producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, “Much like our film Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu has found universal acceptance and terrific word-of-mouth. This has been a formidable partnership with both parties pooling their respective strengths to create a winner that is a combination of content and numbers.”

Said producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini of Ellipsis Entertainment, “The success of Tumhariis testimony to the kind of pedigreed, high-content cinema that we are focused on creating and promoting. Like with Neerja, we will continue our endeavor to make critically acclaimed films that find box office success.”

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder