Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu Crosses The 27 Mark At The Box Office

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu has been receiving love and milking good amount of money at the box office. The movie though started on a slower note is trending strong since its day one. Let’s check out how it has done on its 2nd Monday.

Tumhari Sulu enjoyed the advantage of shifting release dates of many films because of Padmavati‘s delay. It releases along with Aksar 2, which didn’t do any damage to the film. Justice League, the biggie, surely proved affect the films at lower levels.

The movie collected 6.41 crores in its 2nd weekend. It has collected 82 lacs on its 2nd Monday and now stands at the grand total of 27.01 crores. Last week we saw movies like Coco, Julie 2 and Murder On The Orient Express releasing. While Julie 2 has been tanked at the box office, the rest 2 movies are just attracting the multiplex-going audience.

Tumhari Sulu still has free time to juice up things. This week Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar will hit the screens. Both the films need to be strong content-wise to put a brake to Tumhari Sulu.

Trending

Talking about her film journey and acting in Tumari Sulu, Vidya said here on Friday, “I am very grateful that I have got opportunities to play different characters in each of my films. I feel that’s the true definition of being an actor.”

“I don’t want to repeat myself as an actor and till the time we have directors and writers like Suresh Triveni, I think I am set because till now no one has imagined me in a character like this. All filmmakers have offered me intense and serious characters, but he just thought about me in a completely different way.”