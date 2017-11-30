Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu Continues Its Steady Race At The Box Office

Vidya Balan is back to the game with Tumhari Sulu. Yes, the collections are on a lower side but the tight budget will help the film in the long race. Let’s see how the movie has fared on its 2nd Wednesday at the box office.

The postponement of the biggie Padmavati has helped small movies like Tumhari Sulu to sustain in the race. The movie has crossed 28 crore mark at the box office. It faced an almost negligible competition from Julie 2 and Murder On The Orient Express. Yes, the Johnny Depp’s film was targeted at a selected audience and Julie 2 received poor responses.

Tumhari Sulu has collected 72 lacs on its 2nd Wednesday taking the grand total to 28.54 crores. The movie has still some days left to continue its stable trend till Tiger Zinda Hai arrives on 22nd December. There are few movies like Firangi, Fukrey Returns, Tera Intezaar, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will release to take up a good chunk of screens but Tumhari Sulu could sustain and hold back a good number of screens.

Tumhari Sulu could sustain well on Friday and might jump in its 3rd weekend. Vidya Balan was lauded for her performance in the film with many calling it her best since Kahaani. “If a film wins hearts then it is a hit, and if the producers get back their money and it earns some profit then it is a super hit,” the actress recently said while talking about the Rs 100 crore club.

The story of Tumhari Sulu — released on November 17 — revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film tells the story of how the housewife, who lives with her husband and son, tries hard to add spice to their lives.