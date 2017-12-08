Vidya Balan with her latest movie Tumhari Sulu has proved how she can do anything.

Tumhari Sulu which has extended its run to 34.25 crores*. The film still has legs to add on at least 1.50 crore more before it gears up for its digital release soon.

Tumhari Sulu collected 40 lacs and 41 lacs respectively on its 3rd Monday and Tuesday. The movie has collected 49 lacs on its 3rd Wednesday and it collected 46 lacs on its 3rd Thursday.

Vidya recently spoke about being inspired by Iranian movies, which she feels are simple and big-hearted. She also felt Tumhari Sulu is on similar lines. “I have watched a lot of Iranian movies at (previous editions of the) MAMI film fest and they inspired me a lot. The storytelling and performance in those movies were very simplistic, but the films were with a very big heart. I just hope I get to do more of those kinds of movies. I feel my Tumhari Sulu is one of those kinds of movies.”

Trending

Speaking about Manav Kaul, who is known for his films like Kai Po Che, Citylights to name a few, he says that he auditioned for his part in Tumhari Sulu. He said, “Firstly, I loved the story. The script was really interesting. And I wanted to be a part of it, but then I went through an audition.” Further ask him if After earning so much respect and popularity in the theatre world, and winning awards as a playwright and director, did he feel uncomfortable in auditioning for a role? To which he replied, “”No, why should I feel awkward to audition? I think an audition is the best way to cast an actor, and a director has all the right to take an audition before casting an actor. Auditioning does not mean the director is questioning my skill and capability, it is about seeing the essence of the character in me. I have no ego about it… It is a process.”