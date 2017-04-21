Even if one leaves aside biggie notable Bollywood releases of 2017 [Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil, Rangoon] which have come from a reputed production house with a major star in there, Begum Jaan has collected the lowest numbers when compared to the rest. The film brought in 17.65 crore* in its first week and this is how it stands when compared to the other major releases of the year so far:

Naam Shabana – 27.18 crore

Commando 2 – 23.07 crore

Phillauri – 22.68 crore

OK Jaanu – 19.50 crore

Begum Jaan – 17.65 crore*

Considering the fact that Vishesh Films is backing Begum Jaan and Vidya Balan features as the central protagonist, expectations are indeed for a bigger and better number. Yes, from the recovery perspective, the producers are safe due to low production cost and other recoveries. However, when a film is made for theatrical viewing, one does expect it to be actually seen by people inside a theater and not just on the small screens.

The film is now on its way out and while Noor and Maatr release today, all eyes are on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which hits the screens next Friday.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana stands at 36.75 crore* mark after three weeks. The film would fall just short of the lifetime number of Priyanka Chopra’s Jai Gangaajal [39 crore] which stays on to be the highest grossing female centric action drama.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder