Veere Di Wedding Crosses THESE Two Biggies In The List Of Profitable Films Of 2018

Veere Di Wedding has been flying high at the box-office, and now, at the end of its second week run, the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, this movie has been scoring amazing numbers at the box office.

The movie has now crossed two biggies in the list of profitable films of 2018. Till now, Veere Di Wedding sands at the total amount of 75.53 crores. The cost of the movie (including print and advertisement) is 35 crores which makes the return on investment to 40.53 crores. The ROI % of the film is now 115.80%. Yes, it has successfully crossed Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

The plot of the film revolves around four characters and sheds light on their complexities. Kalindi can’t come to terms with the idea of marriages and the other challenges that come with it. She’s just going with the flow because she’s in love. Avni can’t seem to find a soul mate through her nagging mom (Neena Gupta) is desperately trying to find her a suitable match. Sakshi is a little too fiery to be tamed by relationships and Meera is married to a foreigner and they have a young child, but her marriage isn’t a cake-walk either.

Since Salman Khan’s big Eid release Race 3 has arrived today, Veere Di Wedding will face a huge screen crunch at the box office. Though, there is nothing to worry about the makers as it has already turned to be a huge profitable affair for them.