Veere Di Wedding Enters The List Of Profitable Films Of 2018 – Breaking Records Along With Stereotypes!

Veere Di Wedding has been ruling the box office with its boldness. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, this movie has been scoring amazing numbers at the box office. The movie along with breaking the stereotypes has also broken many records at the box office.

Veere Di Wedding has now been officially declared as hit at the box office. Till now, Raazi stands at the total amount of 73.68 crores. The cost of the movie (including print and advertisement) is 35 crores which makes the return on investment to 38.68 crores. The ROI % of the film is now 110.51%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Veere Di Wedding is just below Raid which stands at 111.54 % and PadMan (113.37 %). This will surely cross both of them, it’s to be seen how much time it takes to do so. Race 3, releasing next week, will surely affect the pace of the film.

Kareena said she enjoyed the script at the very first time she read it.

“This film shows what happens in life of four childhood friends. It’s very interesting. When I first read the script, I enjoyed reading it. I felt excited and sure that people would like to see this kind of a film,” she said.

When asked whether makers of the film were trying to follow the trend of female-oriented movies, Kareena said: “This film is not trying to bring any kind of trend but I think after watching this film, people will have a changed mindset. It will also change the thought process of directors so they can tell a story of friendship and love through a female perspective also.”

Talking about the storyline of the film, the Chameli actress said, “When we see four girls on screen, audience thinks that it is a chic flick and it will be about their clothes, shoes and bags but this film is not like that.”

“I think that’s why producer decided not to position this film as a chic flick because it’s a story of four girls who are in different stages of marriage. We are showing certain issues in the film which we have not addressed earlier.”