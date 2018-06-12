Veere Di Wedding Box Office Collection: Crosses The 70 Crore Mark!

Veere Di Wedding box office collection: The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania hit the theatres on June 1 and took the box office with storm from the first day itself. Even after getting mixed reviews by the critics, the film had raked in 10.70 crores on its opening day.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding has emerged as a success story at the box office.

The film is in its 2 week and it is doing great at the box office. It collected 2.03 crores on its 2nd Monday which takes its total to 71.71 crores. It collected 3.37 crores on Friday, 4.51 crores on Saturday and 4.84 crores on Sunday. Even after getting A certificate, the audiences have gone to the theatres and watched the film. Recently, Veere Di Wedding crossed Sonam Kapoor’s Raanjhanaa in the list of her highest grossing movies.

They are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses. Apart from the ladies leading front and centre, internet sensation Sumeet Vyas has also impressed the audience with his brilliant performance.

The film is internationally distributed by Zee Studios International. Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition), said: “Female-centric films are finding more takers and the demand for forward thinking content is only increasing. Veere Di Wedding is expected to be a game-changer for the genre.”

“On the first day itself, this film has ranked eight amongst the top 10 in the UK in the overall UK box office, it has ranked number four in Australia and number three in New Zealand for the day. The film is also the second highest opener of the year in UK and North America.” Chopra says “international markets have now opened up to conventional and unconventional Indian content and for this particular film the release strategy along with the marketing is something that worked in our favour”.

Ekta also feels the film is a “celebration of life and is a presentation of the times we live in”. “The roaring box office success is proof that audiences are making choices that resonate with them. This is just the start for clutter breaking, entertaining films.”