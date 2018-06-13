Veere Di Wedding Box Office 2nd Tuesday: The Veeres Are Still Ruling The Hearts!

Veere Di Wedding Box Office: It had received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have packed a solid punch at the box office with Veere Di Wedding. The movie has been unstoppable since the time it released.

Veere Di Wedding has also recorded the fifth highest week 1 box office figures in 2018. The other four Bollywood films on the list are Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid, and Padman. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film is being praised for its unabashed portrayal of the modern Indian woman.

The movie earned an amount of 1.97 crores on its 2nd Tuesday and now it stands with a grand total of 73.68 crores. Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor is happy with the positive response to the film, and hopes it changes the way female-centric films are perceived.

“Calling the film a chick flick would put it in a bracket. At a juncture where we are trying to break away from labels, it’s high time we had a film that doesn’t judge women and at the same time is aspirational,” Rhea said in a statement to IANS.

“I am overwhelmed with response from the audience and at the box office and I hope this film breaks the glass ceiling,” she added.