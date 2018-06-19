Veere Di Wedding Beats Padman; Enters The List Of Highest Grossing Movies Of 2018!

Bollywood actresses Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s recently released women-centric film Veere Di Wedding which is helmed by filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh, has been doing wonders at the box office.

The movie is proving to be unstoppable at the box office. It went on to collect an amount of 80.23 crores (Till its 3rd weekend). Well, since you guys know it has been breaking records at the box office, the movie has added one more record to its list buy entering the list of highest grossing movies of 2018.

Well yes, Veere Di Wedding has become one of the highest grossing movies of 2018. That’s not all, it has surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor’s Padman which was on the 8th position with 78.95 crores.

Veere, is now on the 8th position putting Padman on the 9th. The next target for movie will be Ajay Devgn’s Raid which stands with a total of 101.54 crores. It looks like a dream to surpass the collections of Raid because this week Salman Khan’s Race 3 has released at the box office last week and it will obviously give a tough competition to the other releases.

Let’s take a look at the list of highest grossers of 2018:

The movie has drawn a lot of interest especially as it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film since she became a mother, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s first movie to release since her wedding. For Swara Bhasker, it is a different zone that she is stepping into. Shikha Talsania also makes the right noise in the film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

They are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses.