Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Open On A Good Occupancy

Over the past few weeks, Varun Dhawan has been jetting across the country promoting his next venture Judwaa2 which hits screens today. But given the tepid response of the audience to previous releases that have been remakes of popular films the question of the hour is, ‘Will JUDWAA 2, which is a remake of the Salman Khan starrer JUDWAA, manage to entire the audience?’

The film has opened to good occupancy of 40%-45% in the morning shows. This is fantastic news for the film as occupancy in the morning shows could easily convert into houseful shows in the evening. The multiplexes and single screens both are doing well. This is typical for Varun Dhawan starrer movies, as he has no specific fan following and is liked in general by all kinds of audiences.

Varun Dhawan already has only one 100 crore film this year with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Judwaa 2 is very likely to be the next one. While the film which has proven to be massy entertainer has taken off on a good note, certain mass dominated sectors have recorded an opening far better than 40%. If that wasn’t all the film has also enjoyed decent advance booking which is expected to greatly boost it’s over performance at the box office.

On the whole, Judwaa 2 which has enjoyed massive promotions in its run-up to release is expected to pick up further over evening and night shows. Besides this since the film enjoys an extended four-day weekend the collections of Judwaa 2 are expected to be good!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen slipping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.