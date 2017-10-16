Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Has A Decent 3rd Week At The Box Office

Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 had a superb opening and went on to become a major hit. The Bollywood industry, after a long time, witnessed some good numbers at the box office with this movie, thanks to David Dhawan’s direction and Varun’s popularity.

After completing two weeks, the movie continued its success streak through the third week collecting 133.03 crores at the domestic box office.

It seems like Varun Dhawan’s movie is unstoppable. In the third weekend, the movie did a decent job. This is how much the movie collected:

Fri 1.72 cr

Sat 2.65 cr

Sun 2.82 cr

Total: ₹ 133.03 cr

Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Varun has played a double role – Raja and Prem – for the first time in the film ‘Judwaa 2‘, which is a reboot of Salman Khan’s 1997 flick Judwaa. The superstar also returns in a double role for a cameo in the film.

While David Dhawan had stated that he loved some scenes from the original ‘Judwaa’ so much that he wanted to make a film on them, the two superhit numbers ‘Chalti hai kya 9 se 12‘ and ‘Oonchi hai building 2.0‘ have been reprised for the ‘sequel’.

Judwaa 2 is the story of two separated twins Raja and Prem who are a class apart from each other but are brought together for a cause by fate. The film was majorly shot in London but the team headed to Mauritius to shoot the climax scene just like the original.