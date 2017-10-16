After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 becomes the 2nd immediate film for Varun Dhawan to enter the list of most profitable films of 2017. The movie has also crossed 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Judwaa 2 currently stands with a grand total of 133.03 crores at the Indian box office. Made on a glossy budget of 65 crores including print and advertisement, the film made a profit of 68.03 crores which takes its profit percentage to 104.66%. Thus making it profitable venture for the makers.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Varun, on handling success and failure in a recent interview said, said: “If you are talented, you have to keep practising your craft to develop your skill. Having said that, theoretical knowledge surely helps. Before I became an actor, I attended acting workshop and classes, I worked as assistant and such experiences worked for me.”

“I am thankful to everyone who keep giving me chance to do something that I am doing – acting. Success and failure is just a part of it,” he added.

The comedy film has Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja played by Salman in Judwaa, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

“It is an outstanding feat for Judwaa 2! And this has been made possible only because of the overwhelming love from audiences for this movie and this country’s most likable superstar Varun Dhawan,” Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

“We congratulate Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who know the pulse of Indian audiences. We at Fox Star Studios are incredibly happy that this is our second Rs 100 crore blockbuster this year after Jolly LLB 2. It bolsters our faith in our content choices,” Singh added.