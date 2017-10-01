Mubarakan was the last family entertainer we saw and witnessed how it trended at the box office. Judwaa 2, coming in picture, with bigger star pull, more fodder for the family audience and Varun Dhawan – we can just guess where the movie will go.

The movie was expected to open good, but it opened on an amazing not. Since Baahubali 2 storm we didn’t have any major money-spinners apart from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Yes, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi were there but both were at lower levels. The remake of Salman Khan’s one of the most loved films, chartbuster songs, a lead hero (Varun Dhawan) which really can attract the audiences to theatres, family entertainment – Judwaa 2 had all the ingredients of being a super hit.

The movie entered the box office race in style collecting 16.10 crores on day 1. If a movie is good, it surely starts spreading its magic from day 2. Judwaa 2 is doing the same. It has collected 21 crores* taking the grand total to 37.10 crores*.

Admitting that he is popular on social media, which he enjoys a lot, the Main Tera Hero actor said: “There is a little hypocrisy there. When I meet people at the public events or put out trailer or videos on social media, I get a response from thousands of people. Are they all going to the theatre? Does the love I get from social media gets translated at the box office?”

“Not all the time. But a real star is who gets that at the theatre and have a steady fan-follower for years, like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,” he added

Sunday and Monday (Gandhi Jayanti) for Judwaa 2 are destined to be big too, but how much is to be seen. Next week too we don’t have any major releases just Chef whose pre-release buzz in anyhow low. Blade Runner 2049 is also releasing next week. This Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling fantasy drama has been getting some amazing reviews from overseas. It’ll not prove to be a roadblock in Judwaa 2‘s success but it’ll attract its own target audience