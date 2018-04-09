Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Movies: Where Will October Stand?

Varun Dhawan has been one of the most successful next-gen actors of the current lot. The actor has never failed to charm the audience with his act and innocence. His movie October is all set to release this week.

The actor has given back to back hits at the box office. His last release Judwaa 2 which was a reboot of 1997 action comedy film Judwaa went on to become his 4th 100 crore club film. The film has made a lifetime collection of 138 crores.

His first 100 crore film was ABCD 2 which released in 2015. This dance film collected a total of 107 crores. In the same year, he saw his 2nd 100 crore club film in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. The film became his highest grossing film till date with a total of 148 crores.

Varun Dhawan’s much-loved franchise Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania earned 78 crores whereas his 2nd installment minted 116.60 crores turning to be his 3rd 100 crore club film.

His debut film Student Of The Year collected 70 crores whereas his crime drama Badlahpur garnered 53 crores. Other films of his like Dishoom and Main Tera Hero earned 70 crores and 55 crores respectively.

The actor is now coming up with a romantic drama October this Friday in theaters near you! The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also features Banita Sandhu in lead role.