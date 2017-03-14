Varun Dhawan’s last release Dishoom had collected 53.34 crore in its first week. Now his latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to cross this number in four days flat, what with 12 crore* more coming in on Monday. The film has collected 55.05 crore* already and that is a very good number for a film which is a mid-budget affair.

The Monday numbers have also managed to come out so well due to the holiday for Holi in many parts of the country. Still, to gather something in double digits is remarkable enough as the morning shows were clearly impacted due to festivities all around. The film primarily started picking up from late afternoon shows onwards and was on fire in the evening and late evening shows. This was the most lucrative time period for the Shashank Khaitan directed film as family audiences came out on hordes. This, when majority of students had to stay home due to Board examinations that are currently on.

The first week of Bollywood’s last big grosser, Jolly LLB 2, was 77.71 crore and looks like, Badrinath Ki Dulhania would comfortably go past the 73 crore in one week. As a matter of fact if the film manages to hold as well as it has been doing ever since its release, it could well stretch towards the 75 crore. Now that would be quite phenomenal for the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer as it would further firm up their position in Bollywood as two of the most bankable youngsters around.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

