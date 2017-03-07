Box Office – Varun Dhawan to make it eight in a row with Badrinath Ki Dulhania?

Between 2012 and 2016, Varun Dhawan has seen seven of his films hit the screens. What makes this feat remarkable is the fact that each of these films has earned money in some proportion at the least. It may have been a big or an average or a small success but the fact still remains that none of these films has lost money.

His releases so far (along with the lifetime collections) are:

Student of the Year – 70 crore

Main Tera Hero – 55 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 78 crore

Badlapur – 53 crore

ABCD 2 – 107 crore

Dilwale – 148 crore

Dishoom – 70 crore



With such a record, Varun Dhawan is indeed on a high as he looks forward to the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, his eighth film. The film is arriving with very good expectations and everything that has been spoken or revealed around it so far has found good acceptance coming its way. Be it the first theatrical promo of the flurry of songs post that or the fact that it is second in the series of a good franchise in the making to the manner in which Dharma Productions is marketing and promoting to the film to its feel-good appeal that should entice the youth, the Shashank Khaitan directed film has been playing on the front-foot.

No wonder, all eyes now are on Varun Dhawan to make it eight in a row with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Once that happens, the stage would be set for him to emerge as the only actor from the current generation to actually score a triple hat-trick, since Judwaa 2, his ninth release, is a solid blockbuster in the making already. Given the fact that director David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are making the sequel of Judwaa 20 years after Salman Khan rocked the show originally, there is huge curiosity already for its 29th September release.

However before that it is time for Badrinath Ki Dulhania to do well and Varun can be pretty much expected to ready himself well for some good times ahead before closing the year on a winning note.

