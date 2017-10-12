The young-brigade are putting their all in to make a stable position in the industry. With Varun Dhawan’s dominance, it’s really tough for others to catch up the pace, but as they say, Bollywood is full of uncertainties.

Varun Dhawan – basking in the glory of Judwaa 2 is surely the top contender in the list of ‘Who has the brightest future’. Judwaa 2, still running strong has collected 119.09 crores at the box office. He is the only actor who has not given any flops at the box office since his debut. He has two amazing projects in Shoojit Sircar’s October & Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga – Made In India.

Sidharth Malhotra, whose last movie A Gentleman bombed at the box office, has delivered some good movies in his lifetime. His highest earning movie, Ek Villain, collected 105.5 crores when it released back in 2014. It enjoyed a very good opening day of 16.72 crores and 1st weekend of 50.7 crores. Sidharth, also, has two confirmed movies lined up in Ittefaq which will release on 3rd November this year and Aiyaary which will release on February 9th, 2018.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence by portraying the role of our beloved Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story. His last Raabta was a dud collecting 24.50 crores at the box office. His highest earning movie, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, collected 133.04 crores when it released last year. It enjoyed an amazing opening day of 21.30 crores and 1st weekend of 66 crores. He’s the one with maximum numbers of films in his kitty. Drive directed by Tarun Mansukhani co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez will release on 2nd March 2018. He’s currently shooting for Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s Chanda Mama Door Ke which will release on 26th January 2018. He is also working on Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It will release in June 2018. He also has one more film whose release date is not yet confirmed and that is Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

Yes, we know Varun Dhawan’s current work puts him the obvious choice amongst the three but who do you think will sustain in the long run? Do discuss in the comments section below.