Box Office – Varun Dhawan does it again, enjoys his third biggest opening with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan is easily turning out to be the most consistent of the lot when it comes to good opening of his films at the Box Office. Each of his last four films has now taken a double digit opening. Even if one discounts Dilwale, which was basically a Shah Rukh Khan starrer with Varun Dhawan as the second lead, the fact still remains that whether as a solo hero or in a two hero flick, Varun has been extremely consistent. His fan base is only seeing an increase with each passing film and what is further working in his favor is the fact that he is turning out to be a pan-India hero with audiences in A, B as well as C centers.

One look at the opening day numbers of his eight films that have released so far, and it gives a very good indication of how strong he is currently when it comes to bringing audiences on the first day itself:

Dilwale – 21 crore

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – 14.3 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore

Dishoom – 11.05 crore

Student of the Year – 9.25 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya – 9 crore

Badlapur – 7 crore

Main Tera Hero – 6.5 crore

Varun has emerged as the darling of the masses and now it is quite evident that Badrinath Ki Dulhania would emerge as his eight straight success in a row. Fortunately for him, he hasn’t seen a flop so far in his half a decade long career [Student of the Year released in 2012] and that is one feat which would be quite envious for any young superstar in the making.

As a matter of fact, he is now set for nine in a row since Judwaa 2 is next release and that is set to be his biggest opener till date. What would be most interesting to see though is whether that film, which has him reunite with his dad David Dhawan, just goes past ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 or even challenges Dilwale. While that could well be a story for a different day, for now it is Badrinath Ki Dulhania which is set for a good run in days ahead.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

