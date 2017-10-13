Judwaa 2, which is the reprised version of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa, has collected almost over 125 crores in two weeks. The movie has climbed up a position in the list of highest grossing movies of 2017 beating Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

The total collections of the film, which is packed with action, humour, romance and drama now stands at 125.84 crores at the box office. It has crossed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight [121.65 crores]. Tubelight was a flop at the box office. Salman Khan who is known for lighting up the box office during the festival of Eid, got a flickering start with Tubelight.

The Kabir Khan directorial only managed to rake in 64.77 crore, making it the actors lowest opening weekend release in the past few years. Whereas Judwaa 2 with only Varun Dhawan amassed a very good 59.25 crores in its 1st weekend.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan, released on September 29. The film released on Friday, a day before the festival of Dussehra and ahead of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Monday.

