Box Office – Varun-Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania hits a century, new releases are low

Celebrations continue for Dharma Productions, Shashank Khaitan and Fox Star Studios as together, they deliver yet again Box Office bonanza with Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film has now hit a century, what with 100.74 crore being collected in two weeks. For the team, this is a huge success by all means. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had scored a biggie with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and now they have made it two in a row with the second in the franchise. For Fox Star too, this is a huge association with Dharma as after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this is their second century in a row.

As a matter of fact, Fox Star Studios has now scored four back to back centuries with their biggie offerings, what with M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jolly LLB 2 and now Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a feat which has been unparalleled. For the studio, this is an unbelievable winning streak and one waits to see how they score with their next big ticket offering, Reloaded [Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez].

Varun and Alia have a huge reason to smile too as the film is now a hat-trick success for them after Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Their ‘jodi’ is being liked by the audiences and with a series of successes under their belt, they are truly two of the most reliable youngsters around in Bollywood today.

No wonder, new releases of the week struggled during the course of the week with their content playing truant too. Trapped was a little better with 2.25 crore* coming from 300 screens. The film has managed some screens and shows in the second week. Machine and Aa Gaya Hero, both being largely single screen affairs, won’t have any such luck though as they have failed miserably in their first week, what with 3 crore* and 1.25 crore* respectively coming in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

