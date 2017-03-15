Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had done a lifetime business of 112.50 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer had released on a weekend prior to Diwali (which fell on Monday) and then went on to have good run. This, when the film had a huge challenge in the form of Shivaay though which was running in parallel.

Now his production Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a much lesser costing affair with a budget expected to be less than half of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also released in a similar time period, what with the Holi falling on Monday (though unlike Ae Dil… it had a good lucrative period over the weekend too). The film has a solo release advantage though and is doing similar business in its first week with 62.65 crores already in its kitty (after collecting 7.52 crore more on Tuesday).

While Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had collected 80.19 crore in its Week One, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will collect only 6-7 crore lesser in its first week. However, this margin should be covered in days to come since latter doesn’t have much of a competition in weeks to come.

All eyes would now be on the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer to see if it eventually manages to go past 112.50 crore and turn out to be yet another big success for Dharma Productions.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder