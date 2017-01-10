2016 wasn’t really a memorable year for UTV Disney as far as Hindi films were concerned. Well, that was till Dangal happened. Before that, there was a hat-trick of disappointments that the corporate house had to face. Saala Khadoos couldn’t set the Box Office on fire, Fitoor was ignored and Mohenjo Daro just couldn’t move an inch after an all around negative response to its first theatrical promo killed its chances. There was one hope though around the year ending on a high, that with Aamir Khan’s Dangal hitting the screens just before Christmas. Everyone believed it would do well, no one knew how big!

Well, the enormity of the film is now there to be seen by one and all, what with 349.65 crore being accomplished after 18 days with the Aamir Khan starrer bringing in 4.35 crore more on Monday. The film is hitting one milestone after another and with this, UTV Disney has not just entered the record books by delivering the highest grossser of all times, it is also now in motion to score some new records in days to come.

As a matter of fact UTV Disney also delivered the biggest Hollywood earner ever in India in the form of The Jungle Book. On its release in April last year, the film broke all records to cross the 188 crore mark. This isn’t all as it also celebrated a Silver Jubilee at many centers, a term unheard of in the current times ever since the 100 Crore Club came into existence.

Between Dangal and The Jungle Book, UTV Disney has already scored over 535 crore and would comfortably go past the 550 crore mark in the final tally. It has clearly excelled in a big way and in a few months from now it would be ready with its next offering, Jagga Jasoos. It would be interesting to see whether the film, which releases [7th April] exactly a year after The Jungle Book [8th April 2017], would yet again manage to ‘catch the fancy’ of audiences! Pun intended.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

