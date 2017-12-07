Tumhari Sulu’s 3rd Wednesday Is Better Than Monday & Tuesday At The Box Office

Yes, Tumhari Sulu is stable at the box office but on its 3rd Wednesday, this Vidya Balan has achieved something special. The lukewarm business of other movies has indirectly helped Tumhari Sulu to attract the audience.

Vidya Balan has been through a roller-coaster during her career, Tumhari Sulu is a bounce up for her after a rough phase. Vidya, when recently was asked about failures, said, “Oh, for sure… Previously, before 2008, in that phase of my career, failure didn’t affect me that much because I didn’t feel like I was really invested in the films, but since 2008, since I began to do films like Paa, Ishqiya and No One Killed Jessica. The films that didn’t work, have affected me immensely.”

Tumhari Sulu collected 40 lacs and 41 lacs respectively on its 3rd Monday and Tuesday. Predictably the movie needed a stable trend, but it has surpassed the expectations and has exceeded the collections on its 3rd Wednesday. The movie has collected 49 lacs on its 3rd Wednesday and now stands at the grand total of 33.79 crores.

Manav Kaul who played Vidya Balan’s husband in the film was applauded by many. Suresh Triveni, the director, had an interesting trivia about him. “Our search for the character of Ashok lasted for two months. We finally zeroed down on Manav, who is a fine, seasoned actor capable of blending into different roles. We were looking for someone solid opposite Vidya and Manav fits the bill,” said director Suresh Triveni in a statement.

Trending

Tumhari Sulu is a comical slice-of-life film directed by adman Suresh Triveni. Vidya essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Mumbai housewife whose routine life changes when she unexpectedly lands herself the exciting job of a night radio jockey on a leading radio station.