Tumhari Sulu Grows On Its 3rd Saturday; Races Past The 30 Crore Mark

Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul starrer Tumhari Sulu has been running steadily at the box-office. Vidya as Sulu stole our hearts and this is the reason why the audiences want to watch such films!

The film has entered its 3rd week and it is running stable at the box office. Tumhari Sulu has successfully touched the 30 Crore mark. It collected 52 lacs on its 3rd Friday and 1.30 crores on its 3rd Saturday which takes the total to 31.09 crores.

The deferral of the huge film Padmavati has helped Tumhari Sulu to get a decent number at the box office. This film has also helped Vidya as her previous few films have tanked at the box office despite giving some great content. Tumhari Sulu has definitely worked for Vidya and many have also praised for her work as Sulu.

Speaking about her experience working with Suresh Triveni, Vidya said, “It was exceptional experience working with (director) Suresh Triveni. The day he narrated me the whole script, it was one of the best scripts I’ve heard in the longest time. But during the filming, a lot of changes happened… We all thought we can make the film better, so everyone gave 200 per cent from the heart, it was tiring at times, but at the end, there was immense satisfaction.”

The Begum Jaan actress had also said that she is not bothered about the numbers. “If a film wins hearts then it is a hit, and if the producers get back their money and it earns some profit then it is a super hit,” Vidya said while talking about the Rs 100 crore club.

The story of Tumhari Sulu revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary caliber. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu hit the screens on November 17, 2017, it tells the story of how the housewife, who lives with her husband and son, tries hard to add spice to their lives.