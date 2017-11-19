Tumhari Sulu Stays Well In The Running After Saturday At The Box Office

Vidya Balan would definitely be a happy lady. She is receiving immense appreciation for Tumhari Sulu and the film is being hailed as well, the result of which can be seen in increased footfalls that it is enjoying in theatres. 4.61 crore more came over the weekend and as a result, the overall total stands at 7.48 crore.

The film needs to continue with this momentum now since Sunday growth would be a very scenario for this Suresh Triveni directed affair. Further jump in numbers on Sunday would mean a much stronger hold in days to come and in turn a total which is good enough to earn the film a ‘hit’ tag.

What works in favour of the film is the fact that the cost of production is quite low which stands at just 17 crores, including P&A. With various ancillary rights already been sold, theatrically the film doesn’t need much to break even. However, it is a different thing altogether to have a theatrical success as well and this is what Vidya Balan is set for as well in case of Tumhari Sulu which is one of her most loved films in last many years.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

